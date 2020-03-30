GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)-- Some spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores from Wisconsin just two weeks ago have tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 19th Governor Kay Ivey and city leaders along the Gulf closed the beaches to stop the crowds and curb the spread.

However the order was not soon enough for some spring breakers who got to Gulf Shores just three days before the closure and now have the virus.

Marc Lovicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison police would not specify how many, but tells Fox10 News a group of students from the university started their spring break in Nashville on March 13th and made their way to gulf shores on March 16th and stayed until March 20th, a day after the beaches shut down.

He says some of them started showing symptoms once they were home and tested positive for COVID-19.

About a week later a letter was sent to UW-Madison students saying the university had received reports of students returning from spring break testing positive.

University health leaders urged all of their students who traveled for spring break to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says this is the first case like this that the city has heard of.

“I gotta imagine, unfortunately, that there are probably additional stories like this.”

Brown says they’re not sure where the student’s were staying in Gulf Shores.

“Whether they actually received the virus here in our community or were they already infected or did they get the infection on their way to town? You know, we have a transient population of tourists that are really driving across country to get here, and so you can imagine that there’s a number of touch points where they could have actually contracted the virus.”

Brown says unless the state health department contacts them they don’t intend to find the students.

All public beaches along the Gulf Coast are closed through April 17th.

-----

A number of college students who traveled to Gulf Shores for spring break earlier this month have tested positive for coronavirus.

Students attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who traveled over their spring break, were given a warning from school health leaders on March 27th to self quarantine for 14 days.

UW-Madison Police communication director, Marc Lovicott, says an unspecified number of students traveled to Gulf Shores in mid-March and were symptomatic once they returned back home, where they tested positive for the virus.

A student who spent spring break on Alabama beaches spoke with a local newspaper and said he took the trip with about a dozen of his friends.

Yesterday the student said he had been self quarantined since returning from the trip on March 20th, but neither he nor his friends felt sick.