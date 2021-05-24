There's new information about how many Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

We're told half the states in the U.S., along with Washington, D.C., have fully vaccinated at least half their adult populations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 285 million doses of vaccine have been administered. That brings the number of people considered fully vaccinated up to 130 million -- or 39.2 percent of the population.

Just over 49 percent of the nation -- or 163 million people -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over the past week, about 1.8 million shots have been administered each day on average.