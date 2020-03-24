GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- No changes have been made to Hangout Music Festival schedule as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said they are planning for any possible delays.
The 2020 edition of the music festival on the beach is planned for May 15-17. That is past the date that the CDC has recommended people avoid public gatherings.
Organizers released a statement on Tuesday reading in part, "It remains our hope to keep the event moving forward as planned, but given the rapidly changing landscape, we are currently planning for multiple scenarios and are working with appropriate authorities and major lodging companies in the area to provide answers and solutions for our fans as quickly as possible."
Hotels and vacation rental companies have agreed to postpone deposits or payments until May 1. A full list of those companies can be found on the Hangout Fest website.
Organizers are also encouraging people to contact their hotel, condo, or beach house for full details about their reservation and cancellation policy.
