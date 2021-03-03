Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will announce Thursday whether she will extend her statewide order requiring people to wear masks, but COVID-19 statistics raise questions about how effective her policy has been.

Alabama has had more novel coronavirus cases per capita than Georgia and Florida, two neighboring states that have not had statewide mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists a dozen studies from around the globe indicating the efficacy of face coverings. But COVID-19 infection trends in Alabama have closely tracked its two neighbors to the east. After Ivey issued her first order in July, cases declined – but they also went down in the other two states.

All three states experienced sharp increases in the runup to the Christmas holidays, and have been steadily decreasing since.

Phil Williams, chief policy officer of the conservative Alabama Policy Institute, said even states with much more severe restrictions than masking have not fared better than those taking a lighter approach.

“Florida versus New York is a great example. It had very loose restrictions, if any,” he said. “They’ve had no mask mandate. … All that to say, Florida’s numbers have trended the same as New York for the most part.”

Williams’ think tank this week sent a letter to Ivey urging her to let the mask mandate lapse when the current Safer at Home order expires on Friday.

Masks are only one of many factors influencing disease transmission. And while Georgia has no statewide order, Atlanta and other cities require face coverings. So assessing the impact of a single policy is difficult.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that people should continue to wear masks even if Ivey says they don’t have to. She said she has seen the effectiveness of masks first-hand at UAB.

“We did that on our campus and in our health care system long before anyone in the state,” she said. “Before there was a statewide mandate. And what we saw when we did that was a tremendous drop in COVID infections and COVID transmission within the hospital in the health care setting.”

The governor will be making her decision at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting and more people are getting vaccinated. But the state also just crossed the 10,000-death mark.

“The science is there, the data is there to prove it,” Nafziger said. “Do I think we should do this great experiment where we do get rid of the masks and just see what happens.? You know, I don’t.”

Nafziger said she understands – and shares – mask weariness. But she said disease transmission is still too high and vaccinations too low to ease up.

“I hate the stupid things,” she said. “I hate wearing them. … And when we get there, I’ll be the first one to rip the mask and throw it in the trash can.

Ivey has held firm on her mask mandate since the summer, renewing it every six weeks even as she has lifted other restrictions. But she is under increasing pressure. This week, the governors of Texas and Mississippi lifted their mask mandates. And on Wednesday, the Alabama Senate passed a resolution calling for Ivey to follow suit.

Williams, of the Alabama Policy Institute, said he concern about mask orders go far beyond questions over their effectiveness.

“The liberty argument is our chief argument. … Our first concern, our chief concern here is civil liberties,” he said. “And we recognize and we believe that freedom should be the beginning point of every conversation about this.”

Across the Gulf Coast, there is no shortage of advice for the governor. Fairhope resident Karen Hamilton said it is time to get rid of the masks.

“Oh, lift it,” she said. “Completely lift it. I know that COVID is real. I’ve had it. I think there are some false stories about it. But I do know it’s real, and I don’t wish it on anyone. But I will say, we have to get back to real living.”

Lauria Young, a shop owner visiting from Demopolis, agreed.

“I don’t want COVID,” she said. “But I’m having breathing problems with this, and I’m ready for it to be done.”

On the other hand, Mobile resident Bobbie Barker urged the governor to keep the mandate.

“She needs to keep it on. Just because we’re still taking these shots, everybody else can’t take the shot right now because you gotta be 65 and older,” she said. “Everybody should still continue to wear this mask right now.”

Mobile resident Andrea Dixson said the pandemic is not over.

“We don’t know who got it, and they’re coughing around us,” she said. “I’m a diabetic.”