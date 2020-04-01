MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released more details about the first 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 52 patients, twelve were hospitalized and two have died.

One patient is under the age of 19, 37 are between the ages of 19 and 64, and 14 are 65 and older.

The health department said 28 patients are female and 23 are male, with one unknown.

Nearly half of the patients are African American, 25 out of the 52, 15 patients are white, and the department said it does not know the race of the 12 remaining patients.

“To honor our commitment of sharing information to the extent possible without inadvertently releasing individual information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule, we will begin releasing characteristics of patients with COVID-19 daily,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist who serves as MCHD’s Bureau Director of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services. “Due to HIPPA, we are not able to release the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents.”

 

Number

Percentage

Confirmed COVID-19

52

100.00

Hospitalized

12

23.08

Died from COVID-19

2

3.85

 

 

 

Age

 

 

Less than 19

1

1.92

19-64

37

71.15

Greater than 65

14

26.92

 

 

 

Gender

 

 

Female

28

53.85

Male

23

44.23

Unknown

1

1.92

 

 

 

Race

 

 

African American

25

48.08

White

15

28.85

Unknown

12

23.08

 

 

 

Hospitalized

 

 

Yes

12

23.08

No

24

46.15

Unknown

16

30.77

 

 

 

ZIP Code

 

 

36608

8

15.38

36695

13

25.00

Unknown

31

59.62

