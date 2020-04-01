MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released more details about the first 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 52 patients, twelve were hospitalized and two have died.
One patient is under the age of 19, 37 are between the ages of 19 and 64, and 14 are 65 and older.
The health department said 28 patients are female and 23 are male, with one unknown.
Nearly half of the patients are African American, 25 out of the 52, 15 patients are white, and the department said it does not know the race of the 12 remaining patients.
“To honor our commitment of sharing information to the extent possible without inadvertently releasing individual information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule, we will begin releasing characteristics of patients with COVID-19 daily,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist who serves as MCHD’s Bureau Director of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services. “Due to HIPPA, we are not able to release the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents.”
Number
Percentage
Confirmed COVID-19
52
100.00
Hospitalized
12
23.08
Died from COVID-19
2
3.85
Age
Less than 19
1
1.92
19-64
37
71.15
Greater than 65
14
26.92
Gender
Female
28
53.85
Male
23
44.23
Unknown
1
1.92
Race
African American
25
48.08
White
15
28.85
Unknown
12
23.08
Hospitalized
Yes
12
23.08
No
24
46.15
Unknown
16
30.77
ZIP Code
36608
8
15.38
36695
13
25.00
Unknown
31
59.62
