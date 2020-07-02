MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II signed an order mandating face coverings in public in unincorporated areas of Mobile County.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. That is the same time that the City of Mobile's face mask ordinance will be enforced.

“In an effort to work with a similar order issued by the City of Mobile that goes into effect on Friday, we are issuing this health order,” said Dr. Eichold. “We are hoping all municipalities across Mobile County will join this effort.”

The Mobile County Health Department said a face covering is defined as a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other intentional or involuntary action.

Dr. Eichold said the threat of COVID-19 remains high, and he's asking people to do everything they can to limit the spread. He said the best way to do that is to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, washing hands, and keeping high-contact surfaces clean.