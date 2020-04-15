MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold said he signed an order highly recommending face covering be worn by anyone shopping at or working at a retail store in the county.

"We do not want you to use valuable PPE which is medically certified unless your doctor has recommended it for you," said Dr. Eichold. "Use whatever covering you have, that can be a bandana, it can be homemade, you can have some fun with it."

Dr. Eichold said shoppers and workers should be wearing masks when they get out of their vehicle and are on their way into the business.

His order goes into effect Friday at 8 a.m.