Health officials are urging people to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise as some folks might traveling during spring break.

They say the battle against COVID-19 is not over yet, and they are still concerned about variants.

With Easter weekend and spring break starting, many people will be traveling or getting together with friends and extended family.

Officials say you can enjoy spring break but to take precautions. They advise to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.