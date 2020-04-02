Mobile County Health Department officials have announced the death of a third Mobile County resident from COVID-19.

They also released some information about him and other cases they have been working.

Mobile County health officials say it was a 56 year old man who died, and that he did have a history of underlying medical issues.

They say he was hospitalized with known COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing has begun by the city and a number of private clinics.

Mobile County health officials say of 57 confirmed cases, 17 are hospitalized, evenly split between men and women, most between the ages of 19 and 64, although, one patient is under 19.

Health officials also talked about the presence of antibodies in those being tested.

Some clinics doing screening say they test for antibodies first, then, if those are present, they do a nasal swab test.

But there's been some confusion on what the presence of antibodies mean.

Mark Bryant with the Mobile County Health Department said, "The presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates previous exposure to coronavirus. The presence of antibodies doesn't guarantee immunity and it doesn't detect infection."