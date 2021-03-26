Officials say the United States is surpassing 30 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

And, they say, after months of declines, daily case numbers are creeping back up.

Health officials say getting more people vaccinated is the only way to bring those numbers down, but this week saw possible delays for a fourth vaccine.

Astrazeneca now says its candidate was 76 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms in U.S. trials. That's down from the 79 percent the company had claimed in an earlier filing.

The setback comes as vaccination eligibility is expanding throughout the country, but some providers say they still don't have enough doses for everyone who wants one.

"It's going to take several weeks to get everyone in the community vaccinated," said Nicholas Rupp, a health official in Utah’s Salt Lake county. "We only draw up a dose when the person for whom that dose is intended is physically onsite at our facility. So we don't have doses at the end of the day."

Astrazeneca says it's ready to ship 30 million doses in the U.S. once its vaccine is approved by federal regulators.

Meanwhile, Pfizer announces it has begun COVID-19 vaccine testing in children under 12. The company is giving injections to their first volunteers this week.

The pediatric trial will include children as young as 6 months.

Pfizer says it plans to have data from the trial, later this year. The company is aiming to expand vaccination to children under 12 by early next year.