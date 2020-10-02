Here are the Cabinet members and others around Trump who have been tested

President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis has raised questions about the health of those around him, including members of his cabinet and his Vice President.

Here is the testing status of family members and senior government officials around him:

Government officials

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has had in-person meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tested negative on Friday morning, according to a tweet from his spokesperson Monica Crowley. He will continue to be tested daily.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to the vice president's spokesperson, Devin O'Malley.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O'Malley wrote on Twitter.

Attorney General William Barr

Barr tested negative on Friday morning, a Justice Department spokesperson said. He is not experiencing any symptoms and was last in the same room as the President on Saturday.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

According to the Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary Chase Jennings, "Acting Secretary Wolf has tested negative three times in the past seven days for COVID-19. He has not been in close contact with President Trump or the First Lady recently." Additionally, he "consulted with the White House physician this week after a DHS employee tested positive for COVID-19 and has been cleared for duty."

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Azar told reporters Friday morning he was tested "out of an abundance of caution."

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

"Secretary Chao has been tested regularly and has tested negative," a Department of Transportation spokesperson told CNN.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on Ratcliffe's recent interactions with the President, or on any recent briefings.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo told the press pool traveling with him in Dubrovnik, Croatia, that both he and his wife tested negative on Friday morning. He said that he has not been with President Trump since the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15, adding he's been traveling for the majority of the past 17 days.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokesman announced Friday.

"After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday," RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement.

Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President's nominee for the Supreme Court, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Barrett, who is tested daily, was last with the President on Saturday, Deere said.

Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler

According to EPA spokesman James Hewitt, the administrator has had "no recent in-person contact with President Trump, has no symptoms."

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel

The CIA declined to comment on CIA Director Gina Haspel's schedule.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

Wilkie tested negative on Wednesday. He is often tested because of his visits to VA hospitals, and he last met with Trump on August 27th, according to VA spokesperson James Hutton.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

Kudlow told Fox Business News that he is tested every day and tested negative this morning.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, told reporters that Milley tested negative for the virus this morning, and Esper tested negative for the virus earlier this week during his travels and will be tested again today.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

A Commerce spokesman says that Ross was tested this morning and is negative.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson

Carson traveled with the vice president yesterday and has tested negative, according to his chief of staff Andrew Hughes.

Head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield

In a statement, the CDC said that "Dr. Redfield did not have direct, close contact with the President or first lady in the timeframe that would have resulted in an exposure." His most-recent Covid-19 test was Tuesday, and the result was negative.

Trump's lawyers

Rudy Giuliani

A spokeswoman for Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump's lawyer, said he will be getting tested for covid-19 on Friday.

"In the meantime, he has begun the quarantine process," said spokeswoman Christianné Allen. She confirmed Giuliani is currently in New York and quarantining there.

Pat Cipollone

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, tested negative for coronavirus, a senior administration official told CNN.

Trump family members

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.

Barron Trump

The 14-year-old son of Trump and first lady Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff.

"Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy," Grisham said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Alex Marquardt, Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins, Kate Bennett, Sara Murray, Betsy Klein, Phil Mattingly, Evan Perez, Ali Main, Jennifer Hansler, Michael Warren, Priscilla Alvarez, Barbara Starr and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.