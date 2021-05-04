MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – More than 130 million shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been given, but it’s a safe bet most of the people who have received them have only a passing understanding of how it works.

More people in Mobile will have the opportunity to get the vaccine on Friday, when FOX10 News partners with the Infirmary Health System to put on a clinic at the ProHealth Fitness Center in Midtown.

Like the rival Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer offering relies on a relative new technology that takes control of the machinery of human cells to produce a part of the coronavirus in order to trigger the immune system.

Historically, vaccines have involved injecting a killed or weakened form of a virus or other harmful microorganism into the body to prime it to recognize and fight the real-world pathogen.

But the COVID-19 vaccine takes a different approach – messenger RNA, or mRNA. The vaccine uses genetic information stored in mRNA to produce the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19.

It works like this: The vaccine contains delicate mRNA molecules wrapped in oily bubbles called lipids that prevent them from falling apart. They collide with the body’s cells, releasing the mRNA inside them. The vaccine uses the body’s own cells to build part the “spike” proteins that have been ubiquitous on TV and the internet since the beginning of the pandemic.

When the immune system “sees” the spike protein, it develops both short- and long-term responses.

The B cells recognize the virus and work together to activate the production of antibodies. Scott Chavers, head of COVID-19 response for the Mobile County Health Department, said the antibodies grab onto the spikes.

“The real virus uses that spike to attach to your cells,” he said. “And it’s kind of a lock-and-key mechanism that it’s the key and that will find a lock and, in theory, turn it, and that’s how it kind of goes through the door.”

Once inside, it is the virus that takes over the genetic instructions of the cell, getting it to make new virus cells.

Longer term, memory B cells remain on alert. If the coronavirus does show up and infect a cell, the immune system produces killer T cells that go on a search-and-destroy mission to directly eliminate any infected cells before they gain a foothold in the body.

The advantage of mRNA vaccines is that there no chance of contracting the virus since the body is producing only a piece of the spike, not the actual virus. Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, compared it to teaching someone to recognize a car by showing him the keychain.

“So if you show me your car key chain, I can most likely tell you what make of car you’re driving,” he said. “But importantly, with just the car key chain, you can’t do anything with a car. You can’t drive it 70 miles an hour on the highway, and you can’t suffer the consequences of wrecking the car.”

Data from clinical trials, as well as real-world experience, indicated that the mRNA vaccines are highly effective and that antibodies it triggers remain in the body months later. Just how long the long-term immune response lasts is not known of sure. That is a matter under study.