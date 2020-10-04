At least 13 people in President Donald Trump's family, the US government and his circle of advisers and recent contacts have recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Here's who has tested positive and negative for Covid-19 in Trump's circle
- null
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- DHR to provide disaster food assistance to qualifying Gulf Coast residents
- Family of woman murdered in Mobile believes her death was revenge for man killed in Prichard hours earlier
- Delta intensifies to Category 2 hurricane
- Tropical Depression 26 forms, system could threaten Gulf Coast later this week
- Prichard police arrest man overnight on murder charge
- Woman convicted of sexual abuse of daughter, stepdaughter
- Governor Ivey extends Alabama mask mandate
- MPD following up leads in 'revenge' killing of 62-year-old mother
- READ: Trump's doctor releases statement after the President and first lady test positive for COVID-19
- Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.