MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- From healthcare workers to first responders -- all the way down to everyday people -- we are all doing our part to get through this pandemic. The owner of Raceway on Government Boulevard is letting his employees know they're super valued.
If you drive by the store -- you'll see an appreciation sign that says "HEROES WORK HERE." While the employees don't feel like they're going above and beyond -- they say it's a good feeling to know they're essential during this crisis.
"They are facing these customers every day -- day in and day out -- they are touching money and doing all of those things and putting their lives at risk to come into work," said Mike Sehar, Owner Raceway Government Blvd.
To minimize contact with customers, Sehar has installed a plexiglass shield at the cash register. Everyone is also reminded to social distance 6 feet apart.
He hasn't had to lay anyone off and has been giving his employees bonuses and gift cards with their paychecks and plans to continue to do so.
"I know a lot of people are staying at home. And saying on Facebook I'm tired of staying home -- and I'm like I'm going to work tomorrow -- so there's that," said Jessica Stephens, Raceway employee.
While they may not be on the very frontlines -- they're thankful to still have a job and say being open feels good to know they're helping those who are.
"This is providing services for people that really need it. Nurses, EMTs, fire fighters, and just regular people. People are essential. So anything I can do to keep a little bit of normalcy at this point for anyone that comes in or needs gas or something to drink -- then that's what I do," said Stephens.
"At first it was kind of scary -- but then you come to realize -- that people need you," said Patricia Balkcom, Raceway employee.
"It's hard on a personal level when you have to go back home. But to know you are out here with someone else -- it's definitely touches my heart," said Ericka Monigan, Raceway employee.
From the hospitals to those patrolling the streets and responding the medical calls -- there are heroes among us everywhere in the Port City -- doing what they have to do during these difficult times.
"I hope that this message goes out and other essential business owners sees and values their employees and do something to make them feel better," said Sehar.
