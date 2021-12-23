HHS announces pause for 2 monoclonal antibody treatments; only one product likely effective against Omicron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a pause in allocations of two currently available monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. HHS leaders said they are unlikely to be effective in diffusing the Omicron variant.

Only one option, sotrovimab, appears to be effective against this variant, but its supply is limited.

Nationwide shipments have begun, and an additional 300,000 doses of sotrovimab will be available for distribution in January. Sotrovimab is approved for intravenous treatment only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated Health Care Provider Fact Sheets for the monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together, REGEN-COV, and sotrovimab with specific information regarding expected activity against the Omicron variant.

These data show that it is unlikely that bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together or REGEN-COV will be effective against Omicron.

