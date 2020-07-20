DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – The 2020-’21 school year will be like no other. It will not only look different – it will sound different, too.

School administrators are trying to figure out fall sports and the marching band. For now, fall sports are a go. But with the Mobile County school system delaying the start of the school year and the Alabama High School Athletic Association still examining the issue, nothing’s set in stone.

Baldwin County schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler told FOX10 News that high school football teams that are conducting summer practices are doing so under strict social distancing guidelines set by the state. This includes steps like requiring masks, limiting group sizes and frequent use of hand sanitizer.

As for the marching bands, he added the school system left that decision to individual schools. She indicated that all of them decided to cancel summer practices for now.

“They decided that since most (if not all) of the band competitions have been canceled, that practice for now, would be suspended. It’s important to note, this could have been an individual school decision but all of the band leaders decided to handle it the same way,” he said in a statement to FOX10 News.

Officials said the central office offered guidance but did not issue mandates.

System spokeswoman Chasity Riddick said at least two schools, Robertsdale and Orange Beach high schools, are going to allow band members to practice in small-group sessions.

With schools offering remote learning options, some are limiting participation in extracurricular activities to students who attend in-classroom sessions. Faith Academy and Mobile Christian are among them.

Meanwhile, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control meets Wednesday to talk about fall sports.

Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County school system, told FOX10 News that the system has been in touch with the state athletic association and is awaiting guidance for that organization.

Updated at 8:27 p.m. to include information about Orange Beach and Robertsdale high schools.