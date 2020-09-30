MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Hospitals and long-term care facilities will now be allowed to welcome visitors after Governor Kay Ivey amended her safer-at-home order.

The ban has been in place more than 6 months.

The change will make it easier for families to see their loved ones in person, one at a time.

For some it cannot come soon enough.

Over the last four days John Johnson has been in the hospital at Springhill Medical Center dealing with cancer.

“He was told by his oncologist that has treated him for the last 5 years that his time is short,” said Kristin Nolan, Johnson's daughter.

His family has been fighting for days to get Johnson’s wife, who is also his caretaker, inside to see him.

“He would call the first couple of days and be upset that his wife couldn’t be there, just to be there to listen to the doctors,” Nolan said. “To hear it with him, to go through it with him as she has this whole time.”

On Wednesday, Governor Ivey paved the way for indoor visitation to start again at hospitals and nursing homes.

“I’m just happy just for her to go in,” Nolan said. “When I heard about the governor’s order you just don’t know the relief.”

Nursing homes in the state will follow strict protocols to keep residents safe during indoor visits. Hand sanitizer will be used constantly, a mask will be mandatory along with social distancing.

“We know how much having family, friends, volunteers coming in that nursing home and visiting we know how much that does for the quality of life,” said John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “So, we’re very glad we can take the first step on the road to resuming normal indoor visitation.”

To protect nursing home residents, guidelines say there will be no indoor visits if the county the home is in has a positivity rate greater than 10% or if there is a COVID-19 case at the facility in the last 14 days.

“Every nursing home is unique just like the people it serves and the community it serves so you will have differences as you go from nursing home to nursing home,” Matson said. “One may require testing onsite, one may require that you bring proof of a test, one may not require testing.”

FOX10 News reached out to all four hospital systems in Mobile about their visitor policies.

Mobile Infirmary: “We are currently updating our visitor policy, which will go into effect on Friday, October 2. We will be sure to share the revised policy with you ASAP.”

Providence Hospital: "Ascension Providence welcomes the governor's order that allows one visitor at a time to our patients. The safety of our patients, visitors and staff remains our top priority and we will continue to enforce safety measures such as a requirement that all visitors and staff wear a mask while inside our facilities."

Springhill Medical Center says they are in the process of changing their visitor policies, but did not immediately respond to our request for information via e-mail.

University Hospital: “One person may be designated per patient, with the exception of COVID-19 patients.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association released a list of nursing home visitor Do’s and Don’ts

Do

· Do schedule an appointment to visit with your loved one

· Do use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before, during and after your visit

· Do wear a mask covering your mouth and nose during your entire visit in the facility

· Do maintain social distance of at least six feet from staff and residents

· Do keep out of areas that are not designated for visitation

Don’t

· Don’t remove your mask while in the facility

· Don’t leave the designated visitation area

· Don’t come to the facility without an appointment

· Don’t come to the facility if you have any symptoms – coughing, sore throat, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell – even if you attribute these symptoms to some other cause (allergies or cold).