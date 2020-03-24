MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It appears as though negotiations for a 2-trillion dollar economic stimulus package will head into Wednesday after top Senate Republicans and Democrats could not strike a deal.
As it stands it would provide 350-billion dollars for small businesses and 240-billion for healthcare relief. When it comes to individual checks -- people making less than $75,000 a year would receive $1,200 and couples filing jointly $2,400, and an additional $500 per child.
"We have a major economic problem going on around the country -- and the federal government can cushion that some... We can't solve it but we can cushion it. And this is an effort to cushion it. I'm most impressed with provisions in there for individuals and small businesses. I've been mostly concerned about individuals, particularly workers, and small businesses. Provisions in there for larger businesses are important because we've got to keep them going as we get through this public health emergency. But I think it's those provisions I think are the most important," said Congressman Bradley Byrne, (R) Mobile.
As Americans desperately wait for federal relief, President Trump is optimistic. Even in the face of rising cases -- the President believes the country is ready to bounce back and even talked of possibly easing Coronavirus restrictions.
"I would like to have the country open by Easter. I will tell you that right now. I would love to have that. It's such an important day for other reasons, but I'll make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," said President Trump.
It goes against everything top health experts are recommending. Many say it is too soon to tone it down, especially with scenarios like New York.
"It's a very serious situation. They've suffered terribly through no fault of their own But what we're seeing now is that understandably, people want to get out of New York. They're going to Florida. They're going to Long Island. They're going to different places. The idea, if you look at the statistics, it's disturbing," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
While public health is paramount -- Byrne believes there is a balance to be struck -- with the economy on the other side.
"I agree with the President in that it's time to start talking when do we start that and how do we get there and striking that balance. And I certainly support him in trying to do that. Ultimate authority in a lot of respect is with governors and mayors. So in Alabama it's really what Governor Ivey decides and in Mobile what Mayor Stimpson decides. I think they've made pretty good decisions so far... so I trust them to make the right decisions for all of us," said Byrne.
Congressman Byrne says there was talk of House members voting by unanimous consent -- meaning they would not have to go to D.C. to vote. However, while Byrne believes the stimulus package will pass by a large margin -- he does not believe it will be unanimous. He will likely be heading back to Washington in the next couple of days. If that is the case, he says they'll space the votes over a couple of hours so there won't be a large crowd gathering at one time.
Meanwhile, Byrne is set to hold a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, March 26th at 5:50 p.m. It will last about an hour and include a Q & A. If you're interested in signing up you can click here or call 877-229-8493 and enter access code 112496.
