If you're one of the people moving back to your office after working at home, beware that criminals may have been in your workplace.

We're talking about cyber criminals infiltrating your computer.

A cyber security expert in Mobile is offering some tips to make sure you're ready to get back to work at the office.

One national cyber security firm says cyber attacks increased by one third overall between January and March.

Experts say your computers could be vulnerable because no one may have been in the office to make sure their operating systems were up to date and verify that backups happened.

Glenda Snodgass with The Net Effect in Mobile told members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning what employers and employees should watch out for.

For instance, she says some people who took their work computers home with them may have found they were already infected with malware.

They had already been hacked in the office, but the office firewalls were blocking the malware from going out.

Snodgrass said, "But once they took the PC out from behind the firewall in the office and took it to their home, they were putting it directly on the internet and, at that point, the computer, the attacks were able to actually go live. So number one is, if computers are coming back to the office, clean them up."

Snodgrass says that means download the latest version of antivirus software, do a complete scan, and make certain that they've been cleaned up.

Also, update everything.