"Big box" retailers and large grocery stores went under a city order Thursday morning to limit the number of shoppers.

The city is trying to make people more aware of social distancing.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave the order Wednesday that, starting at 7 am Thursday, stores had to reduce to 40 percent of their normal capacity.

The goal is to reinforce social distancing.

Store officials had to make sure enough people left before more were allowed in.

At his news conference Thursday, the mayor said he didn't check on the big boxes Thursday morning, but, based on conversations Wednesday, he felt great progress has been made, even above and beyond what's expected.

Stimpson said, "Home Depot said we're not going to allow more than, I think it was, 120 people in the store. That can't be 20 percent capacity, you know. What it really could be: so everybody is trying to maybe do a little more than what is required of them so that it doesn't come in question."

The mayor had said store owners told him they have a responsibility to keep customers safe.

He also said some managers were using apps to keep an exact count of customers inside.