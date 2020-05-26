MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Nearly every adult American has gotten – or soon will get – a payment from Uncle Sam to help keep the economy from imploding under the weight of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nominally, those payments treat everyone the same – $1,200 per person plus $500 for each minor child (aside from the wealthiest and a few other exceptions).

But those $1,200 checks don’t spend the same. The impact of the Economic Impact Payments varies based on geography. Alabama, for instance, has the third-lowest cost of living in the United States as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Figures for the most recent year available, 2018, came out this month showing Alabama just behind Mississippi and Arkansas.

That means a $1,200 stimulus check goes further than it would in high-cost areas of the Northeast and Pacific Coast. A $1,200 payment in Alabama comes out to about $1,363 in spending power compared to the national average. In Hawaii, the most expensive state, the $1,200 check translates to less than $983 based on that scale.

Keivan Deravi, a Montgomery-based economist, said it might have been fairer to account for those differences in cost of living when the federal government sent the money. But he added it would have had drawbacks.

“It would, but it would make it extremely complicated. … The whole idea of this sort of stimulus plan was to get it to consumers, to get it to taxpayers as soon as possible with no strings attached,” he said.

The disparities are evident on local level, too. Money goes further than the national average in every Alabama metropolitan area, as well as the Florida Panhandle. But a dollar buys more in some places than others. In Mobile County, for instance, a dollar is worth $1.14 compared to the national average, but only $1.10 in Baldwin County.

Muscle Shoals and Gadsden are the lowest-cost metro areas in the state. A dollar has $1.18 spending power based on the government’s cost-of-living index in those two places.

Deravi said the main driver of the disparity, within the state and across states, is rent and mortgage.

“The difference, really, is not coming from groceries,” he said. “It’s not coming from utilities. It’s coming from housing.”

A $1,200 check in Alabama likely will cover one month’s rent and perhaps leave a little for other expenses, while it probably would not be sufficient even for one-month rent in New York City. And even in the lowest cost-of-living states, $1,200 does not last very long anywhere if someone has lost a job.

Still, in the aggregate, the effect can be quite large. Take Massachusetts, where residents have received more than $5 billion in stimulus payments, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Treasury Department. The total payments in Alabama, meanwhile, are just shy of $5 billion.

Factor in the Bay State’s higher-than-average cost of living and Alabama’s lower-than-average cost of living, though, and the two states have gotten a virtually identical amount in spending power – about $4.5 billion.

Deravi said other programs designed to provide relief from the pandemics – like the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and expanded unemployment benefits – operate on the same principle and “goes a long way in Alabama vs. California or New York; there’s no question about it.”

Deravi said that is important considering low-wage service employees have been hurt more by the economic meltdown that followed the coronavirus. He said many economists believe the economy will snap back quickly now that states are lifting restrictions.

“But the biggest fear is at this point in time the unknown … as we go and reopen, what happens, or what might happen?” he said. “And if the cases, the detected cases, start sparking up, what happens if that ignites fear in consumers in regard to going back and consuming as much?”

Another potential factor, Deravi said, is that Congress created such generous unemployment benefits -- $600 a week on top of the regular state unemployment – that it might deter people from looking for new work and taking jobs. But he added that the economic fallout from the coronavirus was “so devastatingly unprecedented” that Congress prioritized stabilizing the economy.

“Just to use an analogy, when the building is burning, I don’t care about how well-dressed I am,” he said. “I jump off the off the window, trying to make sure I’m safe. So I go back and make sure that my hair is OK after I can escape the fire.”