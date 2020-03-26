The COVID-19 outbreak has displaced some people from their homes just as the U.S. Census Bureau is trying to conduct its decennial population count.
That has prompted some people to ask how they should mark the census form. What to do if the novel coronavirus has sent people away from their homes? For instance, what about a young adult living in New York who fled the city and has been living at her parent’s house in Mobile?
“If it’s a temporary situation, they should count as living New York,” said Kristina Barrett, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Census Bureau.
The only exception, Barrett said, is if the person now living with his or her parents does not intend to return after the crisis.
Barrett said the same goes for college students. Under ordinary circumstances, a college student living in a dorm would be counted by the college as a resident. The Census Bureau classifies them as living in “group quarters.”
So, students who now are at their childhood homes taking online classes because of the coronavirus should not mark those homes as their addresses, Barrett said.
“We want people to count themselves as where they sleep most of the time,” she said.
