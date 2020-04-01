Some very important information for owners of small businesses in the Mobile area who've been affected by economic hardships caused by COVID-19.
This is one bit of good news during this crisis, but you have to act quickly.
More than 85,000 small business owners around the state will be getting a letter from Governor Ivey.
In Mobile, like other cities, some small businesses are shut down.
Others, like restaurants, are only open for takeout, and some staff members not working.
The message in the letter is for business owners to start getting in line now for some of that federal money approved by Congress last week.
Jo Bonner, who is Governor Ivey's Chief of Staff, made a call Wednesday morning to members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.
He told them they need to act now to apply for what's being presented as a small business loan.
Bonner said, "But if these small business will do what these loans require them to do in terms of keeping their payroll and keeping business going to the best of their ability, then, in many instances, it will be a loan that will be forgiven, so it will translate from being a loan to a grant."
But Bonner says the key to this is you have to act quickly, because Alabama businesses are competing with businesses in other parts of the country to get some of that money.
Bonner is recommending small business owners contact their banker or accountant and start getting their paperwork together to apply.
