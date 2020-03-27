The bill that on Friday passed the House of Representatives – and got President Donald Trump’s signature – contains $350 billion for small businesses.
That became even more relevant to thousands of business owners in Alabama, who learned Friday that they would have to close their doors beginning Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In addition to direct payments to individuals and families, the new law authorizes $350 billion for small businesses. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), told FOX10 News that the assistance is vital.
“The whole idea behind the small business provision here is to get money to them so they don’t shut down their business, and they don’t lay people off,” he said. “Because as soon as we are over the worst part of this social distancing we want them to come back right back to work. We want their business to start again. If they shut everything and lay people off – they won’t come back real quick so we are trying to keep them going as long as we can.”
Here’s a breakdown of how that will work:
Businesses can receive up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll – with a cap of $10 million – over eight weeks.
That money will be a loan, but any portion of those funds used to keep workers on the payroll or make mortgage and utility payments can be forgiven as long as those workers stay employed. Essentially, it would become a grant.
Officials say business owners should go first to their lenders. The Small Business Administration will be producing documents and instructional material.
Now, how fast will that money come? The agency has assured Congress that the agency will get things going as quickly as possible.
Staff reporter Lee Peck contributed to this report.
