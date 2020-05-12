MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson's administration told the Mobile City Council at its pre-council meeting today that about 346 businesses have applied for the mayor's Ignite Mobile program to help businesses re-start after the pandemic.

Stimpson says 182 have been approved.

If the City Council gives final approval, checks should start going out this afternoon.

Stimpson himself said of first responders tested, currently no one in the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and possibly one police officer have tested positive for COVID-19 right now. He credits good work at protecting themselves.