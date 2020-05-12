MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson's administration told the Mobile City Council at its pre-council meeting today that about 346 businesses have applied for the mayor's Ignite Mobile program to help businesses re-start after the pandemic.
Stimpson says 182 have been approved.
If the City Council gives final approval, checks should start going out this afternoon.
Stimpson himself said of first responders tested, currently no one in the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and possibly one police officer have tested positive for COVID-19 right now. He credits good work at protecting themselves.
If you missed out on the City of Mobile's plan to help businesses shut down by COVID-19, you…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The high school graduation season will present a test of Alabama’s a…
Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 Update for May 12
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci as w…
Nurses all over the world are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, putting themse…
Steak 'n Shake will close dozens of its restaurants after taking a financial hit during the …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson's administration told the Mobile City Cou…
New healthcare research reveals that long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, account …
Leave Only Footprints in in full force on the island.
Vice President Mike Pence is taking some precautions, but stopping short of the recommended …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.