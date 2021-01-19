Hundreds wait hours for chance at COVID vaccine at Baldwin County's first mass clinic

Cars wrapped around Daphne Civic Center late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of people waited in line to get their first round of the COVID vaccine.

The first shots of Alabama Department of Public Health's Baldwin County mass vaccination clinic went into arms at 9 am, after drive-thru registration opened at 6:30.

The shots are available right now on a first come first served basis to first responders, healthcare workers, and people 75 and older only.

Those most vulnerable to the virus say they can finally breathe a little easier now.

"I'm 84, my wife is 83, and we want to be sure to get the vaccine because both of us have heart problems, I've had lung cancer," said A.J. Benintende, who got the vaccine today with his wife.

"I've been lucky so far to not have gotten it. My husband passed away in June," said Jenny Tudor, as she waited in line to register.

"I think it will be a huge relief."

Some were frustrated when they realized the line was for registering for the shot, having to come back for their appointments later Tuesday morning and afternoon.

People were able to register, then were assigned a time slot to come back to get their shots.

You will need an I.D. and proof of occupation to register and prove you are in this group.

There will be three more mass vaccination clinics in Baldwin County over the next two weeks. One this Thursday, another next Tuesday, and a final one on Thursday.

Again, this is only for first responders, healthcare workers, and people 75 and older.

