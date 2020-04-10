The Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a website to help millions of Americans get their stimulus money if they do not ordinarily file tax returns.

Congress authorized the payments last month in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It provides $1,200 per person, $2,400 per couple and $500 for each child 16 and younger – subject to income limits.

It will be a simple process for Americans who have filed tax returns this year or last. They do not have to do anything. The money simply will arrive in their bank accounts, beginning next week.

But millions of people do not have to file tax returns because make too little money. Those folks can log on to this free website developed by the IRS and Free File Alliance to submit information.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

CNN quoted tax experts in estimating that the number of Americans in danger of missing out on their payments might total 10 million.

Beginning April 17, people will be able to track their stimulus money on a not-yet active website called Get My Payment. That also will allow people to provide their banking information and information about dependents so they can get their money faster.

Information people need to provide includes Social Security number, name and address, plus any dependents. If people enter their bank account number and bank routing number, they will get the funds deposited directly. Otherwise, the IRS will send a check in the mail to the listed address.

The IRS said Social Security recipients and people participating in the Railroad Retirement program will receive automatic payments “in the near future.”

People not participating in those programs who have not filed tax returns can use the new online tool. That also applies to single filers who made less than $12,200 in 2019 and married couples making less than $24,400. People collecting veterans benefits and Supplemental Insurance also can use the tool.

Individuals participating in those programs will get $1,200 each automatically. But using the online tool to submit information about dependents will ensure that those folks can get the additional $500 for children younger than 17.