If you missed out on the City of Mobile's plan to help businesses shut down by COVID-19, you may have another opportunity to apply.

The program is called "Ignite Mobile."

The $500,000 program gives $1500 to $2500 grants to help businesses that were still closed in the second round of Governor Ivey's program, Safer at Home.

Those would be businesses like barber shops, night clubs, and gyms that have city licenses.

The application period for the grants closed, more than 180 businesses were approved for grants, and city officials say the checks will be going out.

But some city council members say some potential applicants may have been confused and didn't know the deadline has passed to apply.

Now, city officials say they will see if any money is left.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "We can make a more informed decision next Tuesday and move forward with the amount of remaining money and what we're going to do, maybe open the process back up, and we're willing to do all of that."