MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A nationwide moratorium on evictions is coming to an end this weekend, but don’t expect a large number of people in Mobile County to be put on the streets immediately.

Sgt. John Spivey, who is in charge of carrying out court-ordered evictions for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News that evictions will ramp up gradually.

“It’s not gonna to be a huge deluge, and the judges are gonna work with tenants in order to kind of buffer this so that we don’t have a huge number of evictions filed on Aug. 2,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted some evictions last year as a countermeasure against the COVID-19 pandemic. It has extended that moratorium several times, but the Supreme Court in June indicated it would not allow another extension without congressional action.

The moratorium did not slow eviction court cases. According to the Mobile County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, more than 1,850 cases have been filed in District Court this year. Most of those resolve themselves with tenants voluntarily leaving or working out deals with the landlords.

The rest end up on Spivey’s desk. Deputies serve notice to renters that they are about to be evicted and then physically remove them after judges have issued final judgments.

The moratorium has reduced the department’s workload. Spivey said his deputies handled 420 evictions from July 16, 2020, to July 16 of this year. That is about 60 to 65 percent of normal.

The reason evictions never stopped is that the CDC moratorium had plenty of exceptions. It did not affect evictions for lease violations, such as drug use or criminal arrests. Spivey recalled one recent eviction of a tenant who tried to burn down the apartment where he lived

Some renters also could be evicted for failure to pay rent. The policy required tenants to demonstrate that their failure to pay was tied to substantial loss of income for a pandemic-related reason. They also had to show a good-faith effort to make partial payments and seek government assistance, and they had to demonstrate that their eviction would cause them to be homeless or move into a crowded living space.

“There are a lot of tickets they have to punch in order to meet those qualifications,” Spivey said. ‘There are a lot of people who have done (that), and their evictions are on hold.”

Breanna Burroughs said she was living in Mobile last year when she lost her job and then ended up getting evicted from her apartment. Eventually, she said, she moved to Georgia and has been living in an extended-stay hotel.

“I just became a statistic. … It’s been hard to pick myself out of it,” she said.

Nathan Friendlander, a lawyer who represents landlords, said many renters make no effort to make payments.

“The rent assistance has been available for most people that would be willing to pursue it,” he said. “And it’s hard to understand why that hasn’t happened in a lot of cases.”

Friedlander said many of his clients have struggled with the lost income, which he added is particularly frustrating considering how hot the rental market is and how easily landlords can rent units.

“It’s just been a problem and a financial burden,” he said. “And as all that goes up, the landlords have ongoing maintenance responsibilities.”

Even in normal times, Spivey said, it takes more than a month to evict a deadbeat tenant, even if he makes no attempt to drag out legal proceedings.

The moratorium added an extra step. Even after issuing default judgments against tenants who fail to show up for court, Spivey said, judges have been scheduling additional hearings for people who may have COVID claims. He estimated only about 30 percent have at least tried to claim the protection.

“It’s been a dramatic change in the process,” Friedlander said. “Before, default judgment applications were granted fairly quickly. Now they’re set for hearing after a notice to the tenant. The notice generally advises now, what their rights are to seek with rental assistance or CDC moratorium eligibility.”

President Joe Biden this week called on Congress to pass a moratorium to replace the CDC protections expiring on Saturday. Lawmakers left Washington on Friday without acting, however. A recent survey by QuoteWizard, an arm of LendingTree, found 44 percent of renters in Alabama worried they would not be able to pay rent within the next two months. That was the highest share of any state.

“It’s a really good indication of just how difficult of a financial situation many people are in,” said Nick VinZant, an analyst with the firm. “And that from a financial standpoint, people have not begun to recover from this pandemic, really at all, in some areas.”

VinZant said he believes the pandemic exacerbated economic problems that already existed.

“This is not a problem that one person can really tackle on their own,” he said. “This has to be dealt with at a city, a state and a national level, really, because the basic problem that we’re seeing is that there’s a shortage of affordable housing.”