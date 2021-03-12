MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Many people have been clamoring for Alabama to make the COVID-19 vaccine more widely available, but in the short term, the state’s decision to do just that will make it harder to get.

The reason comes down to simple supply and demand. Health officials say they still do not have nearly enough product for the folks among the currently 1.5 million eligible people who want it. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris predicted Friday that there will be more than enough vaccine in four to six weeks to supply anyone who wants it.

But until supply catches up with demand, roughly twice as many people will be competing for roughly the same number of doses after eligibility expands on March 22.

“It seems counterproductive, doesn’t it?” said Daphne resident Dana Curtis. “I think they need to vaccinate to make the people in the first cache until they can’t sell anymore vaccine and then go to the next. But that’s just me.”

At age 73, Curtis has been eligible for weeks. But he said he does not want to wait in a line at the Mobile County Health Department’s first-come, first-served vaccine clinic at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.

“I’ve been online to the Health Department’s webpage looking up appointments and things like that,” he said. “And I have not been able to get an appointment anywhere.”

Curtis is not alone. Alabama Department of Public Health records show barely half of the state’s residents 70 and older have had at least one shot.

Harris said he sensitive to the complaint.

“That’s exactly what we have concerns about,” he said. “You know, the whole thing is attempting to strike a balance to make that we reach those people who are most at risk.”

But Harris says there’s two kinds of risks to consider – risk of contracting the virus and spreading it; and risk of dying from it. He said that is why the state chose to give top priority to nursing home residents and health care workers. He said the former are particularly vulnerable to serious illness and death, while the latter face high exposure.

Under the new guidelines, people 55 and older will be able to get the vaccine, along with hundreds of thousands of people with underlying health conditions and who work in certain occupations.

Gulf Shores resident Barbara Campbell said she already has had both of her shots. But she said she was thrilled to see more people get a chance.

“I think it’s fabulous – fabulous,” she said. “Fantastic. … It’ll personally affect me because of my grandchildren, who are probably not going to be in that eligible group. But the sooner we can get there, the better.”

Fairhope resident Jackie Turner said is glad to see the expansion but added she hopes vaccine supply quickly grows. She said Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate on April 9 should create a sense of urgency.

“They needed to quickly get that most vulnerable population vaccinated,” she told FOX10 News.

Restaurant workers are included in the next go-round. Joyce Nethery, a waitress at Judy’s Place Restaurant on Government Boulevard said she already has been vaccinated and believes restaurant workers are at greater risk than many others.

“To me, I feel like restaurant workers are apt to get COVID more than anyone else,” she said. “Because I mean, as you can see, you know, we're wearing the mask, and the customers aren’t because they’re eating.”

But Carol Shepherd, a cashier at the restaurant, said an allergy to the flu vaccine is just one reason she’s leery of the COVID-19 shot.

“I have concerns about it because I don’t think there’s enough information out there,” she said. “And that’s just me. I mean it’s good for those who don’t feel comfortable taking it. I don’t.”