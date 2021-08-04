MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the region, USA Health is updating some of its visitation policies.
At USA Health University Hospital, effective Aug. 3:
- Only one visitor will be allowed in a patient’s room at a time due to limited space.
- For end of life visitation, two visitors will be allowed at a time.
At USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4:
- Pediatric patients, including those in the neonatal intensive care unit, and patients in women’s services can have two designated caregivers.
- Patients in the pediatric intensive care unit, emergency department, outpatient surgery, Hope Infusion Center, and those in pediatric and OB-GYN clinics are allowed one caregiver.
- COVID positive or symptomatic patients under investigation (for COVID) will be allowed to have one caregiver present at the bedside. The caregiver will not be allowed to leave the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.