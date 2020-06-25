FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is hosting not one, but two identical firework shows for guests to enjoy.

OWA officials say a second show was added this year to encourage responsible social distancing and accommodate enhanced health & safety protocols during this holiday celebration.

The shows are scheduled for Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th at 8:45 p.m. to marvel in a spectacular show synced to patriotic music.

They issued the following information:

"The July 3rd firework show was added for guests to encourage responsible social distancing during this holiday celebration. With OWA’s beautiful firework shows drawing large crowds, adding a second show gives guests the ability to pick which evening they would like to enjoy the magical display. If your family doesn’t want to leave that delicious BBQ on the 4th, now you don’t have to! Head out to OWA on Friday, July 3rd to still enjoy the magic of the holiday, while also keeping your plans for July 4th.

The fun doesn’t start or end there, though! On Saturday, July 4th only there will also be a variety of family-friendly events and activities throughout OWA and its amusement park. Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter will be making special appearances for free photos from noon-2 pm. The amusement park will also have T-shirt hand painting for kids from noon-2 pm, while supplies last.

If you are looking for some live entertainment, OWA has you covered. Starting at 2 pm in Downtown OWA, the Boogie Woogie Trio will be singing classic tunes for guests to enjoy, such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and more. As day turns to night and the Trio wraps up, country favorite Tobacco Rd Band hits the island amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m. Having opened for artists such as Josh Turner, Jake Owen, Justin Moore and Jason Aldean, this is one band you don’t want to miss! They’ll be rocking out all night, only to take a quick break for the firework show at 8:45 pm.

With so much to do this 4th of July, be sure to go to www.VisitOWA.com/July4 to view their full schedule of events, including performance times and locations.

In accordance with current state health recommendations, OWA is prepared to implement enhanced health & safety protocols for special events. These prepared protocols include but are not limited to health screening checkpoints at all entrances to OWA (both Downtown and the amusement park). Anyone with a temperature of 100.0 F or higher will not be permitted into the property. To accommodate overflow, Team Members will be on-site to direct guests to firework viewing areas in OWA’s parking lots.

Additional protocols include limiting capacity to allow for social distancing inside Downtown OWA and the amusement park. Due to these enhanced health & safety protocols, guests are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to enjoy their festivities to the fullest. These protocols are subject to change and can be found in detail on OWA’s website at VisitOWA.com."