MOBILE, Ala. – Beginning today, Infirmary Health will revise its visitor policies to create greater flexibility for its patients and visitors.
Mask-wearing remains mandatory and visitor temperatures will be screened upon entry.
Visitor hours for Infirmary Health hospitals are as follows:
Mobile Infirmary
- Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- ICU: 5 – 6 a.m., Mon. – Friday only | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 4 – 6 p.m. | 8 – 8:30 p.m.
- Infirmary LTACH Hospital: Mon. – Sun. 1 – 8:30 p.m.
- J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital: Mon. – Sat. 4 – 8:30 p.m. | Sun. 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Thomas Hospital
- Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- ICU: Open except at shift change: 6:30 – 8 a.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.
North Baldwin Infirmary
- Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- ICU: 9 – 11 a.m. | 4 – 6 p.m.
For more policy details, visit https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/visitors.
