MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Infirmary Health announced changes to its visitor policy starting a 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Each patient at Infirmary Health facilities will be allowed only one visitor at a time. The visitor must be 18 years of age or older with some exceptions. The visitor must wear a mask, maintain hand hygiene, and also maintain social distancing.
Additionally, all vendor appointments at Infirmary Health facilities will be suspended after August 4 until further notice.
