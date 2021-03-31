MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Today and Thursday, Infirmary Health is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The hours will be from 8 until 10 a.m. and then from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pro Health Fitness Center on the campus of Mobile Infirmary.
No appointments are necessary.
