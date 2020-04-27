MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health is now the first healthcare system in the region to begin harvesting convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Twelve patients, including several physicians, who successfully recovered from COVID-19 have agreed to donate their plasma to help heal other COVID-19 patients who are still in the hospital.

In early April, Infirmary Health received approval from the Food & Drug Administration and the Mayo Clinic to engage in this clinical trial. Since receiving approval, Infirmary Health physicians and leaders have screened more than 70 potential donors and have identified 12 candidates who were willing to participate. An additional 24 candidates have agreed to donate plasma pending a negative test result for COVID-19. One individual’s plasma donation can treat up to three patients. Plasma donations will go to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

