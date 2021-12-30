MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the increased number of COVID cases in the community and to protect patients and staff, Infirmary Health has changed its hospital visitor policy.

Effective Friday, Dec. 31, Infirmary Health will allow one visitor per patient at a time for Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bedsole /Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital.

Visitors must be age 18 or older. No overnight visitors permitted. Visitor hours and other details are outlined in the attached document and at infirmaryhealth.org/visitors.