MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health told FOX10 News in the 8 a.m. hour today that ProHealth at Mobile Infirmary was currently no line, no wait for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic continues today through Thursday, March 25, at the ProHealth Fitness Center at 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Request an appointment by visiting vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org.

Be sure to sign up for a MyIHChart account at myihchart.org/MyChart/signup.

Eligibility is for groups 1a, 1b or 1c.

More information is online at https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19.