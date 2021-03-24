MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health told FOX10 News in the 8 a.m. hour today that ProHealth at Mobile Infirmary was currently no line, no wait for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine clinic continues today through Thursday, March 25, at the ProHealth Fitness Center at 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Request an appointment by visiting vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org.
Be sure to sign up for a MyIHChart account at myihchart.org/MyChart/signup.
Eligibility is for groups 1a, 1b or 1c.
More information is online at https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.