MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Nursing staff members at Infirmary Health are asking for prayers for one of their own, stricken with COVID-19.

"Please join us as we pray for one of our own who is battling COVID-19," @InfirmaryHealth tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet was accompanied by two photographs.

"Pictured are nursing staff on the floor praying for the patient as she continues her fight," the tweet reads. "Also pictured are the nurses on her home unit wearing white caps in solidarity for their peer, teammate and friend."