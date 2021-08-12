MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials with Mobile Infirmary Health System on Thursday painted a bleak picture as they described and relayed the conditions at area hospitals where health workers are overwhelmed caring for COVID-19 patients.

It has reached a "crisis level in our communities," said Dr. Mark Nix, president and CEO for Infirmary Health System, at a news conference.

Also participating at that news conference was Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. He said, "I‘m at The Infirmary this morning, but this is affecting all our hospital systems."

Nix and the leadership at Infirmary Health hospitals gave an update about what is happening at each facility operated by the system across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Mobile Infirmary

At Mobile Infirmary, 160 employees are out with COVID on Thursday, and EMS response times are slower because it’s harder to get patients into crowded hospitals, according to Nix.

With an average of 500 patients daily, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted at Mobile Infirmary has climbed from eight at the start of July to 202 inpatients now. Of those, about 25 are on ventilators and 30 are on BiPap machines or oxygen.

That patient load is overwhelming the staff.

"In December we were thrilled because it was the first time we had something to help us fight this terrible, terrible disease," said Susan E. Boudreau, president of Mobile Infirmary.

She was referring to now widely available COVID-19 vaccines.

But "today, we are in worse shape than we’ve ever been," Boudreau said.

Boudreau said it is hard on the hospital staff having to watch young people die. A 23-year-old COVID patient died this week, she said.

Boudreau said 80 to 90 percent of the hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Vaccinations work and masking works to help keep people out of the hospital, Boudreau said

Some services are being curtailed because staff members are being moved to COVID units, and the hospital lacks adequate recourses to handle the influx of patients, the hospital administrator said.

North Baldwin Infirmary

Described as a community hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary has 58 beds and is averaging about 50 patients. Currently, 24 patients are COVID positive, with seven on ventilators and all unvaccinated, said Ben Hansert, president of the hospital.

The facility's intensive care unit has five bays, all full and with every ICU patient on a ventilator, Hansert said. The North Baldwin Infirmary ER has 15 beds, with 11 of those filled by COVID patients, he said.

No elective surgeries are being performed at North Baldwin, and no outpatient surgeries are happening because nurses are required in COVID response areas, Hansert said.

Thomas Hospital

Thomas Hospital has 90 patients with COVID, with 20 rotating through the ER trying to get into beds. Fourteen patients are on ventilators.

Some 92 percent of inpatients are unvaccinated, said Ormand P. Thompson III, president of Thomas Hospital. He said 98 percent of the patients who are on ventilators are unvaccinated.

You can see the pain in the face of caregivers, Thompson said.

The ER is full, and as a result it is difficult to offer any services aside from COVID response, Thompson said.

The message is to get vaccinated, he said.