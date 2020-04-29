Infirmary Health elective surgical procedures will reopen beginning Friday, May 1, hospital officials announced on Wednesday.

This includes procedures scheduled for the following locations:

- Mobile Infirmary (beginning Monday, May 4; outpatient only)

- North Baldwin Infirmary (beginning Friday, May 1)

- Thomas Hospital (beginning Friday, May 1)

- Thomas Medical Center (beginning Friday, May 1)

- Infirmary Eastern Shore (beginning Friday, May 1)

They say all patients who are scheduled for surgery will be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure date. Those patients who receive a positive COVID-19 test or are showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to have surgery.

According to officials, if you are scheduled for surgery, an Infirmary Health representative will contact you with instructions on when and where to receive your test. If you are a patient and need more information on scheduling a procedure, please contact your physician’s office directly.

To maintain the safety of all patients and staff, the Infirmary Health surgical teams have implemented new policies and procedures for the pre-admissions area, operating rooms and recovery areas, including increased sterilization between all cases. Additionally, all Infirmary Health employees, including admissions and other ancillary departments, are required to wear masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times. Patients should not delay an elective procedure due to concerns about COVID-19 unless instructed by their physician. Delaying a procedure could negatively impact the condition of the patient’s health.

Infirmary Health’s restricted visitor policy will remain in place until further notice.

For more information on Infirmary Health’s revised policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit infirmaryhealth.org. We understand that many of these revisions are outside of normal routine, and we appreciate our staff’s, patients’ and community’s cooperation during this state of emergency.