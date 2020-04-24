MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health confirmed that staffing at the facility has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital officials released the following statement:

"With the shelter-in-place orders and government restrictions on elective procedures and outpatient operations, many Infirmary Health services have been temporarily closed or have significantly decreased in volume. As such, some employees are not working or are working reduced hours. From Sunday, March 29 through Saturday, April 25, for those affected by the decreased work, Infirmary Health has supported its staff members by providing supplemental pay in order to keep employees’ compensation whole. Infirmary Health is committed to its employees just as they have committed to the organization.

As many healthcare organizations have done across the country, Infirmary Health must make adjustments in staffing to account for the revenue loss due to COVID-19. Beginning Sunday, April 26, additional employees will be asked to work reduced hours, and a small portion will be furloughed. Employees who are furloughed will maintain their insurance benefits, and Infirmary Health will cover both the organization’s contribution and the employee’s contribution to their benefits. These employees will remain in communication with their managers and will be notified as soon as they are able to return to work. Additionally, the executive leadership team and many other senior leaders have voluntarily taken a reduction in compensation.

Infirmary Health is preparing to begin elective surgeries and other outpatient procedures as soon as government officials deem it safe to do so. Our goal is to get our employees back to work as soon as possible while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the organization. The leadership team thanks everyone for their dedication and hard work during this time. Now and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Infirmary Health will continue to be the FIRST CHOICE for healthcare in our region."