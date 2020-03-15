MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Infirmary Health said it will be restricting visitors at all of its facilities starting Monday morning.
In a news release, Infirmary Health said, "Only one caregiver deemed necessary to the patient’s care and well-being by hospital personnel will be permitted to enter our facilities, and all such visitors must be screened prior to entering."
The system said it will provide guidelines to personnel performing those screenings. All caregivers and patients will enter through one entrance at each facility.
The restrictions apply to all Infirmary Health facilities including, Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital.
The first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in southwestern Alabama was treated at North Baldwin Infirmary last week.
