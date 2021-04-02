In accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement, Infirmary Health vaccine clinics will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to all Alabamians age 16 or older the week of April 5.

According to Gov. Ivey’s press release, “The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.” At this time, Infirmary Health clinics are administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are available in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette. To schedule an appointment, patients should visit https://myihchart.org. An account is required to schedule an appointment. Patients who do not have an existing MyIHChart account can sign up at https://myihchart.org/mychart/signup. Please note, a patient’s appointment for the second dose will be scheduled at the time of administration of the first dose. Patients will be able to modify all appointments from within the MyChart platform.