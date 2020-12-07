MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health expects to receive approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health in mid-December.

Vaccine allocations are prioritized by the ADPH for healthcare workers, emergency medical services and nursing homes. Vaccinations to the general public will be subsequently directed by ADPH.

Vaccines allocated to Infirmary Health will be distributed in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties, according to an Infirmary Health news release. Eligible recipients of the vaccine will receive notification from Infirmary Health about their eligibility, location and timing of the vaccine administration.

A designated call center will be established for scheduling of the administration process, the news release states.