MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health expects to receive approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health in mid-December.
Vaccine allocations are prioritized by the ADPH for healthcare workers, emergency medical services and nursing homes. Vaccinations to the general public will be subsequently directed by ADPH.
Vaccines allocated to Infirmary Health will be distributed in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties, according to an Infirmary Health news release. Eligible recipients of the vaccine will receive notification from Infirmary Health about their eligibility, location and timing of the vaccine administration.
A designated call center will be established for scheduling of the administration process, the news release states.
Fans eager for the return of Ford's full-size Bronco SUV will have to wait a little longer.
In early November, Wilma Gail Bowen and Willard Bowen mourned the loss of Willard's mother, …
Carolyn Barg thought she'd be welcoming two kittens into her home by now.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) -- A research team in Georgia is hoping a new oral drug currently in hu…
MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health expects to receive approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer C…
A spending deadline, a potential Presidential veto and a bipartisan group of lawmakers hopin…
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the health team that will lead his administrat…
An Alabama man battling the coronavirus was released from the hospital just in time to celeb…
After the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the United States on January 20, it took…
WATCH: California restaurateur says politicians are 'living in la-la land' as Covid measures hit in viral video
A besieged California restaurateur is accusing politicians of "living in la-la land" after a…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.