MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In order to ease the scheduling process for those with limited internet access, Infirmary Health’s Vaccine Appointment Call Center is open today and Monday, March 29, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Community members can call 251-341-2819 to schedule appointments for the week of 3/29 in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Eligible community members include groups 1a, 1b and 1c:
- Ages 55+
- Ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions
- Additional categories of critical frontline workers
- For more information, visit the ADPH website here
- First doses only of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Online appointment scheduling is still available. Please visit https://vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org to request an appointment online. If you choose this method, you will also need to create a MyIHChart Account at https://myihchart.org/mychart/signup.
