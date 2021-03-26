MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In order to ease the scheduling process for those with limited internet access, Infirmary Health’s Vaccine Appointment Call Center is open today and Monday, March 29, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Community members can call 251-341-2819 to schedule appointments for the week of 3/29 in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Eligible community members include groups 1a, 1b and 1c:

Ages 55+

Ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions

Additional categories of critical frontline workers

For more information, visit the ADPH website here

First doses only of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Online appointment scheduling is still available. Please visit https://vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org to request an appointment online. If you choose this method, you will also need to create a MyIHChart Account at https://myihchart.org/mychart/signup.