MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News getting a tour on Wednesday of a local lab on the frontlines working to identify if the new COVID Omicron variant has arrived in our area.

Using sophisticated technology, Synergy Laboratories on Rangeline Road is breaking down positive COVID samples to their most basic form. The goal to monitor mutations in the virus and see which variant is currently being spread in our area.

“It’s going to give you the details, exactly what that patient is infected with, is it a new variant, is it changing a little bit, does it change a lot,” said CEO of Synergy Laboratories Brad Pitts. “It arms the healthcare workers with what’s next for a treatment plan.”

Genetic sequencing is a step beyond just knowing if someone has COVID. Not every positive sample is sequenced, for now it is just a sample.

Pitts says they are working with hospitals and health officials to choose which cases to run the genetics test on.

“A positive patient that may be hospitalized or someone that’s sicker than normal and we’re looking to make sure that’s not a new delta variant, make sure nothing has changed,” he said.

In the last couple of weeks, the Mobile County Health Department has started ramping up COVID sequencing again.

Dr. Rendi Murphree says they have asked labs like Synergy to sequence more positive specimens from Mobile County residents. They hope this will give them good data on what is happening in our community.

“This allows us to see down to individual mutations how delta virus is different from omicron virus for example,” she said.

At Synergy Labs, Pitts says they can sequence a lot more specimens then they currently do. He views the technology as the future of medicine.

For now, it provides important details about mutations that can affect current COVID testing and vaccines.

“That’s going to give us the knowledge of where we need to go next if we needed to change rapid testing or if we need to change vaccines or if we need to change PCR tests to identify positives,” he said.

For now, no omicron variant cases have been found in Mobile or Alabama.

The Mobile County Health Department expects that to change at some point.