MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You may have noticed our workflow is a bit different at FOX 10.
Our FOX 10 news branded cars are riding around a bit more, many interviews are done remotely or from a healthy distance, and anchors are anchoring from home!
It's a big change from what we all are used to. Many of you can identify with what we're doing because most jobs are doing the same thing.
"We're re-inventing the wheel at this point," said Scott Flannigan, FOX 10 News Director.
More than 75% of our staff is working remotely. That's something that's unprecedented for most news organizations.
In fact, we've covered significant disasters, including hurricanes, tornados, and floods, but this one is different.
“It’s a hurricane on steroids. We’ve never experienced,” Flannigan said.
We're practicing what we preach, the message of the day is "social distancing."
“We came in Monday knowing that Monday was the day to officially in essence as much as we could disband from the tv station,” FOX 10 General Manager Gary Yoder explained.
3 weeks ago, FOX 10 cleaned house. Much of the staff is now working remotely. Our IT and Engineers worked around the clock to get each employee necessary, set up to work at home.
Our anchors, reporters, photographers, meteorologists, web staff, producers, assignment managers, engineering crew, sales team, and others are all either working from home interchangeably or permanently.
Reporters and photographers who still have to go out into the public to shoot stories have been provided protective equipment including gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and face masks are on order.
Yoder said it's critical to get the news out, but safety is priority. He considers FOX 10 as his family away from home, so he said safety comes first.
“Everyone of the employees here has a side story. They have kids at home, they’re a single parent, they have early parents, everybody’s worried. So the first thing is I’m trying to balance to stay in touch with my employees and my family members and make sure they’re okay. Then we try to make sure that we run a business,” Yoder explained.
So as we live and work through our "new normal" for the forseeable future, FOX 10 News is still "committed to you."
“We’ll all get through this, but it’s unique and I pray to God none of us ever go through this again,” Yoder added.
