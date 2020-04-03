MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You may have noticed our workflow is a bit different at FOX10.

Our FOX10 News branded cars are riding around a bit more, many interviews are done remotely or from a healthy distance, and anchors are anchoring from home!

It's a big change from what we all are used to. Many of you can identify with what we're doing because most jobs are doing the same thing.

"We're re-inventing the wheel at this point," said Scott Flannigan, FOX10 news director.

More than 75 percent of our staff is working remotely. That's something that's unprecedented for most news organizations.

In fact, we've covered significant disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, but this one is different.

“It’s a hurricane on steroids. We’ve never experienced,” Flannigan said.

We're practicing what we preach. The message of the day is "social distancing."

“We came in Monday knowing that Monday was the day to officially, in essence, as much as we could, disband from the TV station,” FOX10 General Manager Gary Yoder explained.

Three weeks ago, FOX10 cleaned house. Much of the staff is now working remotely. Our IT and engineers worked around the clock to get employees set up to work at home.

Our anchors, reporters, photographers, meteorologists, digital staff, producers, assignment managers, engineering crew, sales team and others are all either working from home interchangeably or permanently.

Reporters and photographers who still have to go out into the public to shoot stories have been provided protective equipment including gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and face masks are on order.

Yoder said it's critical to get the news out, but safety is priority. He considers FOX10 as his family away from home, so he said safety comes first.

“Every one of the employees here has a side story," Yoder said. "They have kids at home, they’re a single parent, they have elderly parents, everybody’s worried. So the first thing is I’m trying to balance to stay in touch with my employees and my family members and make sure they’re OK. Then we try to make sure that we run a business.”

So as we live and work through our "new normal" for the forseeable future, FOX10 News is still "committed to you."

“We’ll all get through this, but it’s unique and I pray to God none of us ever go through this again,” Yoder added.