QUESTION: Republicans and Democrats they did come together to offer more relief for small business owners. Brendan, give us an update on that.

BRENDAN: This comes in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act. President Donald Trump signed it into law last week.

The PPP was one of the first programs Congress created in the wake of the coronavirus. It provided loans to small businesses that could become grants if they met certain conditions. But some businesses complained those conditions were too stringent.

The Treasury Department today said it would issue guidance and rules promptly.

Here are the major provisions:

Businesses can qualify to make the loan a grant if they use 60 percent of the money for payroll. That’s down from 75 percent.

Businesses will get some leniency in a requirement that they maintain the same level of employment as before the outbreak. Companies will be able to have fewer employees than before if restrictions limit their business operations – for instance, a restaurant that has to have reduced occupancy.

Businesses will get a break on payroll requirements if they are unable to rehire workers who were laid off or hire similarly qualified workers.

Businesses will have five years to repay loans approved after June 4. That’s a longer period of time.

QUESTION: Speaking of that stimulus, most people have gotten their money, but some haven’t. If you haven’t, it could be that you’re not eligible, right?

BRENDAN: Correct. The most common reason you would be ineligible might be that someone claims you as a dependent on their taxes.

A lot of times, a taxpayer might claim an elderly or disabled relative as a dependent for a tax break. And the folks who are claimed as dependents might not even realize it. That could be why FOX10 News keeps hearing from Social Security recipients and people on disability who say they have not gotten their money.

Other common reasons you might not have qualified include:

You make too much. Individuals with adjusted gross incomes greater than $99,000 and married couples earning more than $198,000 do not qualify.

Individuals with adjusted gross incomes greater than $99,000 and married couples earning more than $198,000 do not qualify. You don’t have a Social Security number that is valid for employment . You have to have one of those to get the stimulus.

. You have to have one of those to get the stimulus. You are a non-resident immigrant. This includes people on certain temporary work visas who do not have green cards.

This includes people on certain temporary work visas who do not have green cards. You are in prison. The Internal Revenue Service clarified some time ago that prisoners cannot get the money. However, if you are in prison now and get our later this year or next year, you should be able to claim the money on your 2020 tax return.

Also, the IRS says estates and trusts are not eligible for the payment and that people should return the money if it goes to people who have died.

QUESTION: Brendan, we keep hearing from viewers who are having problems with their unemployment claims, but the state says it has resolved most claims now.

BRENDAN: That’s right. The Alabama Department of Labor says at this point, it has paid 92 percent of claims related to COVID-19 from March 16 to June 3. That’s almost $1.4 billion in benefits to almost 293,000 people. That represents more than 1.7 million claims weeks.

Here’s how it breaks down:

About $1.14 billion of that is from the Federal Pandemic Emergency Compensation program. That is the extra $600 a week that Congress added to the regular state unemployment program.

$34.3 million has been paid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That’s the program for gig workers, the self-employed and others not normally eligible for unemployment.

$8.8 million has been paid under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. That provided by an additional 14 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their unemployment benefits.

For context, in that time, the state paid out a little more than $407 million in regular unemployment benefits. So the total payout since March 16 comes to almost $1.6 billion.

QUESTION: Of course, there are still lots of frustrated people. We’ve been asked how people can fix errors, such as the wrong bank account number they submitted.

BRENDAN: The fact that all these claims have been processed isn’t much comfort if you’ve been waiting for weeks to get your claim processed.

The state’s figures show there are still 26,000 active claims that haven’t been paid.

If you have a complicated question with your claim, you’re probably going to have to keep calling until you finally reach someone. But Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Labor Department, told FOX10 News that some information can be corrected online. This includes things such as an incorrect address or phone number.

For the viewer who asked about an error regarding a bank account for direct deposit, the spokeswoman suggested people email treasurer@labor.alabama.gov.

Some people have told us they answered one of the recertification questions wrong. If that’s the case, unfortunately, it will take staff intervention to correct it, according to Hutchison. So just make sure you keep filing those weekly recertifications and keep calling. Perhaps now the companies are reopening and new claims are dropping, the lines will be a little less clogged.

